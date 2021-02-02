First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,286 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $2,400,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,110,384.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,364 shares of company stock worth $19,943,094. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.07.

ALGN opened at $543.05 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $579.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.97.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

