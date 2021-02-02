First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 1,734 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,228,000 after buying an additional 241,229 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,423,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,657,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,874.04, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $86.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

