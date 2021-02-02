First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 69,841 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.