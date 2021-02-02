First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Down 21.1% in January

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 335.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 158,448 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,225,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,444,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,961,000 after buying an additional 146,958 shares during the period.

FAM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,651. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

