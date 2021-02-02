First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Up 36.2% in January

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59.

