First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 159.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,981,000 after buying an additional 90,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 145,469 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 190,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 168,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 456,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.