First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 52.0% in January

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of FMHI opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $55.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

