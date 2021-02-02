FirstGroup plc (FGP.L)’s (FGP) “Top Pick” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the transport operator’s stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 80 ($1.05).

LON FGP opened at GBX 71.80 ($0.94) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £876.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. FirstGroup plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.75). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.23.

About FirstGroup plc (FGP.L)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

