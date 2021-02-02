Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 66,058 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Applied Materials worth $177,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

AMAT opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

