Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 8,733 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Pegasystems worth $97,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 116,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $129.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -159.34 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $147.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day moving average is $124.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,072 shares of company stock worth $2,250,913 over the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

