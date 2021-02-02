Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 209,269 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,997,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,269 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $141,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63.

