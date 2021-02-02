Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,355 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Stamps.com worth $120,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $3,396,441.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $375,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,131 shares of company stock worth $14,954,104. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STMP stock opened at $236.12 on Tuesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.92 and its 200-day moving average is $228.66.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

