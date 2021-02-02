Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,406 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Kansas City Southern worth $85,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU opened at $205.34 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

