Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) versus KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Head to Head Survey

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Flex LNG alerts:

This table compares Flex LNG and KNOT Offshore Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million 3.64 $16.97 million N/A N/A KNOT Offshore Partners $282.56 million 1.84 $58.00 million $1.80 8.84

KNOT Offshore Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and KNOT Offshore Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96% KNOT Offshore Partners 23.04% 10.64% 3.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Flex LNG and KNOT Offshore Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67 KNOT Offshore Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00

KNOT Offshore Partners has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.21%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KNOT Offshore Partners is more favorable than Flex LNG.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.