FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) Trading 1.1% Higher

FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $52.16. 2,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.99% of FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

