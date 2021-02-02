Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of FFIC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 140,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,843. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $530.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Flushing Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Flushing Financial by 421.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

