FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises about 0.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $110.91. 22,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,408. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $110.86. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rowe increased their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

