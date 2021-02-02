FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $674,610.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00068706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.92 or 0.00862637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050076 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.05 or 0.04497767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019939 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.