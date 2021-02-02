Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after buying an additional 15,036,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,077,000 after buying an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after buying an additional 6,959,199 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,314.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after buying an additional 5,101,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

