Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of F stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.