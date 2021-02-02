Ford Motor to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Ford Motor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

F has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of F stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of -270.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 98,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 993,206 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 83,941 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 33,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 445,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

