Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the December 31st total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FRSX has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FRSX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 6,735,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,474,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 2.96. Foresight Autonomous has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

