Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 850 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.