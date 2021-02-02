Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.