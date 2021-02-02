Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 182,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $274.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.44 and its 200-day moving average is $225.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

