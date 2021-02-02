Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,521,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,992,000 after buying an additional 292,944 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 7,278,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,384,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 5,987,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 160,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,115,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $9,883,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Genworth Financial’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

