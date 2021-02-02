Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $72.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.