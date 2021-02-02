Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,229 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Valero Energy by 491.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 37,848 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,423,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,657,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,874.04, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $86.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.