Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $1,903,325.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.