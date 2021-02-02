Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

