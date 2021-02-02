Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortis and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.88.

NYSE FTS opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. Fortis has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fortis by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

