ForTube Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.89 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. ForTube has a total market cap of $12.17 million and $5.89 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ForTube has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One ForTube token can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00065427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.87 or 0.00851010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.35 or 0.04916341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014673 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube (FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home.

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

