Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.80. Fortune Brands Home & Security also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.85-5.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.96. The stock had a trading volume of 886,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,455. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.