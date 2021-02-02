Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 29.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FRAF stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Franklin Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

