Franklin Liberty Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD) Trading Down 0.2%

Franklin Liberty Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. 115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.