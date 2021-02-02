Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will post $89.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.50 million to $90.00 million. Frank’s International reported sales of $139.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year sales of $383.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.50 million to $384.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $400.40 million, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $403.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. Frank’s International’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $6,066,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Frank’s International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Frank’s International by 29.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Frank’s International during the third quarter worth about $6,184,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Frank’s International by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,720. The firm has a market cap of $647.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

