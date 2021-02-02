Frax Reaches Market Capitalization of $129.62 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $129.62 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00048561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00141924 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00065813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00251310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00037224 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

Frax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

