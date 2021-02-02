French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN) Shares Gap Up to $10.45

French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $10.90. French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 235,433 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £10.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09.

French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

