Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $38.96

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.96, but opened at $34.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 4,334 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on FMS shares. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

