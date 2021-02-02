Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.47 and last traded at $149.93. 232,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 246,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Get Freshpet alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,363.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.86.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $732,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,117,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.