FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FSKR stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

