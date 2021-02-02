Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 18.2%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares were down 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $108.00 and last traded at $112.83. Approximately 4,179,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,537,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $146,775.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,761,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $58,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

