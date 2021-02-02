Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in January

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 951.0 days.

FRNWF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS:FRNWF remained flat at $$23.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. Future has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

