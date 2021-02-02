FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $57.98 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

