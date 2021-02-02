FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By BWS Financial

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – BWS Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $64.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $175,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $25,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,200 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $69,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth about $6,267,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 308.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after acquiring an additional 123,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 399.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

