FY2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $11.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.91. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.71 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $262.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.56. The company has a market cap of $746.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,099 shares of company stock worth $382,776,441. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.