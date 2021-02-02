FY2021 EPS Estimates for Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Imperial Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Imperial Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.629 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.94%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

