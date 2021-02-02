FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $24.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.25. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2022 earnings at $25.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Lam Research stock opened at $501.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

