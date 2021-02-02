FY2021 EPS Estimates for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Lifted by Piper Sandler

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for South Plains Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $345.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.64. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in South Plains Financial by 501.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in South Plains Financial by 98.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

