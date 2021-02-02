FY2022 EPS Estimates for Monro, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Northcoast Research lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Monro in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.73.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNRO. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $63.78.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Monro by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

